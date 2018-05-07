Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Attends Met Gala with Girlfriend After He Denied Fathering Her Child

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walked the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala with girlfriend Ricki Lander, just two months after he denied being the father of her child.

The couple smiled as they posed together Monday night on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Kraft, 76, sporting a black tuxedo and a hot pink pocket square.

Lander, 38, wore a white dress with pink and purple florals, plus a pink bejeweled clutch as she stood next to him.

News broke in February that Lander had welcomed a baby in the fall of 2017, causing speculation that Kraft might be the father. He has four adult sons from his previous marriage to Myra Kraft, who died in 2011 at 68 after a battle with cancer.

Ricki Lander and Robert Kraft Neilson Barnard/Getty

Kraft told PEOPLE in a statement last March, “Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby.”

“While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further,” it continued.

Kraft and Lander have been dating for five years.

Though he’s not the baby’s father, Kraft is supportive of Lander becoming a mother. Currently, Kraft splits his time between his home in Boston, Massachusetts, and Los Angeles, California, where Lander lives in a house he owns.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that many in Kraft’s circle were surprised when he moved on after Myra’s death, noting, “He was devoted to his late wife and loved her so much and was devastated by her death so people find his new relationship with this woman who is so much younger to be surprising.”

The insider added that the baby news was also seemingly kept “secret.”