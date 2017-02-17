YouTube Sensation Patrick Starrr Goes Behind the Scenes at New York Fashion Week

With 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel alone, it feels safe to say that Patrick Starrr is a genuine social media beauty guru. Whether it’s chiseled cheekbones, flawlessly dewy skin, or the perfect nude pout you’re after, this makeup artist knows all the best tricks and tips of the trade and isn’t afraid to share his secrets to looking effortlessly fierce. So when New York Fashion Week rolled into town, who else could we turn to to get all the dirt on how the models stay so glam both on and off the runway?

Starrr was particularly impressed with Christian Siriano’s fall collection, telling People Now “Wow, wow, wow. It’s iconic because he’s so different, the diversity with his models, like different races, different sizes was really eye-opening to me.” He also managed to wrangle an interview with supermodel Karolina Kurkova while he was there. He said that even though it was a little overwhelming talking to a literal Angel (former Victoria’s Secret Angel, that is), “she taught me to be confident, pull up my pants, and put my hands on my hips.” Tips we could all definitely take to heart.

Make sure to watch his full video with PEN to see more of his beauty secrets and celebrity run-ins.

Are you jealous of Patrick’s NYFW? What show would you love to go to? Sound off below!