Patrick Smith/Getty

Golfer Patrick Reed may have earned his most impressive win to date at the 2018 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia on Sunday. And wife Justine was there to cheer him on — and she gained attention of her own for her bold outfit choice. Not only did she rock colorful, printed Lilly Pulitzer leggings and a bright green sweater, but her bright pink vest was on par (pun intended) with Reed’s magenta hued shirt.

And once he was awarded the iconic green Masters’ jacket, the shades seemed to click even further.

David J. Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

But let’s be real: Despite the coordinated tops, it was Justine’s Lilly Pulitzer leggings that stole the show for fashionistas everywhere.

Bold enough to try Justine’s look? Shop her printed leggings here.

Buy It! Luxletic 21″ Rochelle Weekender Legging, $108; lillypulitzer.com