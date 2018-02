Pops of Pastels

Spring may not be in the air just yet but that doesn't mean you can't start updating your wardrobe now. Take a cue from stylish ladies like Olivia Palermo, Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid and Elsa Hosk and add some pastel pieces to your everyday ensembles. From muted blues and metallic lavender to minty green and millenial pink, pastels are an easy way to freshen up any look. Keep scrolling to shop 11 of the prettiest pastel picks now!