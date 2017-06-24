Paris Jackson Shows Off Tattoo in Memory of Late Father Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson‘s latest tattoo is a very sweet tribute to her late father, Michael Jackson.

The 19-year-old star has gotten the word “Applehead” inked on her left foot — a term of endearment she and those close to the late singer would affectionally call him.

“With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward,” Paris captioned an Instagram shot of the tattoo, written in cursive across the top of her foot. “Love you.”

Paris isn’t the only member of the Jackson family to honor the King of Pop in ink.

Prince Jackson, Michael’s eldest son, has at least two tributes to his father — including “an incredibly beautiful tattoo” on his right calf that he modeled on Instagram in April.

with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you 🍏 A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

The image shows an illustration of Michael in one of his most iconic moves (his legs crossed and arms raised to the sky) and one of his most recognizable outfits (a black suit with a red shirt, black suspenders, black shoes, white socks, arm band, matching fedora — and single, white sequin glove).

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

Prince’s tattoo also adds angel wings to the image of the late singer, and covers his feet in what looks to be pixie dust (Michael was a lifelong Peter Pan fan).

Perhaps the most touching part of the tattoo is Michael’s face — covered in a shadow.

The details are incredible. A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Apr 3, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50.

In addition to Paris and Prince, he also had another son — Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (né Blanket Jackson) who is 20.

Paris, who signed earlier this year with IMG Models, revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that growing up she was her dad’s favorite child — a product of being Michael Jackson‘s only daughter.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” she said in her April cover story. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl.”

“I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes,” she added.

Paris and Prince have remained close throughout the years despite their differences, bonding their sibling relationship with matching tattoos in May of the famous Chinese symbol of Yin and Yang.

She showed off on the tats on Instagram with a photo featuring the back of both their legs with the tattoos, “Sometimes I feel like my big brother and I always think the same thoughts,” she wrote in the caption. “He just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them.”

“Though total opposites, like my gooko and I, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other,” she continued. “Matchies with my bestie @princejackson!”

Prince posted the same photo and wrote, “You are with me and I am with you,” along with a single black heart emoji.