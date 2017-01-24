Paris Jackson Wears Dad Michael Jackson's Rope Bracelet Every Day: 'It Smells Like Him'

Paris Jackson is having a very busy 2017. The 18-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson is making her mark on the fashion world, posing for her first magazine photo shoot and spending time on the Paris Couture Fashion Week circuit. And she’s also adding cover girl to her expanding portfolio, landing a spot on Rolling Stone‘s latest issue.

In her raw interview with the magazine, Paris opens up about coping with her father’s death. She tells Rolling Stone that she wears her dad’s rope-and-jade bracelet (one he was wearing when he died at the age of 50 seven years ago) as a reminder of him.

“It still smells like him,” she says.

Paris Jackson appears on our latest cover. Head to RollingStone.com to read the story in full. The 18-year-old candidly discusses Michael Jackson as a father and his private pain in her first in-depth interview. She also opens up about her battles with drug addiction, what childhood was like on Neverland Ranch and her bright future. Photograph by David LaChapelle A photo posted by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) on Jan 24, 2017 at 5:04am PST

The star also comments on her growing body art collection, saying she now has over 50 tattoos, many of which she got in the last year. (She turned 18 last April.)

Many of her tattoos honor late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince. Last May, she debuted cover art on her forearm from her father’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous. The image shows the King of Pop’s eyes in an whimsical frame featuring a monkey, elephant and peacock.

Jackson shared on Instagram last year that all of her body art means something to her — she considers it body armor.

“The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have,” she wrote on a post, adding, “especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don’t see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i’ll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you’re not alone.”

