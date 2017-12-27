Paris Jackson skipped the ski slopes this holiday season for some family time by the seaside.

The 19-year-old IMG model looked relaxed while on vacation in Hawaii with her brothers Prince Michael, 20, and Blanket, 15. The only daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson wore a royal blue Calvin Klein bikini on Tuesday as she showed off her collection of vibrant tattoos.

The swimsuit featured the bright neon logo of the fashion label on both the top and bottom, while the colorful tattoos of chakras on her sternum caught the eye. The Rolling Stone cover girl also wore her ombré hair in pigtails.

BACKGRID

In May, the model reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Calvin Klein. A source told Page Six, “This deal is to make Paris the new face and body of Calvin Klein. The deal — which is about to be signed — is huge, worth seven figures, many millions. Expect to see Paris in huge ad campaigns and on many red carpets in Calvin Klein.”

As for her tattoos, Jackson now has over 50 covering her body, including a sunflower on her forearm, a feather behind her ear, a bird, writing on her side and wings on her bicep among others.

Many of her tattoos honor late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince. Last May, she debuted cover art on her forearm from her father’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous. The image shows the King of Pop’s eyes in a whimsical frame featuring a monkey, elephant and peacock.

Jackson shared on Instagram in 2016 that she considered her body art as armor.

“The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have,” she wrote on a post, adding, “especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, I don’t see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure I will always carry my past with me, but I see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. I look back at my old self and then I look in the mirror, and I see a fighter looking back at me. I’ll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you’re not alone.”