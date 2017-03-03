Designers love using über-famous faces to front their ad campaigns and runway shows. Just take a look at Dolce & Gabbana’s lineup of 140 social media stars at its latest collection, or this entire gallery tracking all 46 (and counting) genetically blessed celebrity offspring who landed major campaigns. But out of all the up-and-comers, there’s one celebrity who’s sky-rocketing to supermodel stardom at lightening speed, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson.

The 18-year-old officially signed with IMG Models this week, and kicked off her modeling career with a coveted spread in CR Fashion Book, a gig we wouldn’t necessarily call “beginner.”

In a sneak peek of the spread, photographed by noted fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti and styled by the magazine’s founder Carine Roitfeld, Jackson models a white cutout gown and looks striking with her hair styled in a faux mohawk and bright red lip.

Jackson thanked the modeling agency on Instagram saying, “Thank you @imgmodels I feel very lucky and blessed.”

She previously was spotted on the set of another very impressive magazine photo shoot in Paris. The star was snapped waving the American and French flags, surrounded by handsome soldiers, and while we wait to see the finished product, it’s safe to say she looks like a total natural.

But before you start thinking that she’s just another pretty face from a very famous family, she has a lot more to offer. A source close to Jackson tells PEOPLE, “She’s not just another celebrity spawn yearning to create a spotlight of her own, and people will be surprised by her genuine talent. She’s very passionate about helping to create a better world and improving the lives of those facing struggles, and by sharing her creative talents with the world, she knows she will be able to create a larger platform to help others and spread her activism.”

The source also says Paris is “doing great.” Adding, “She’s been working to hone her creative passions for the past few years and is excited to be building a platform to share those in a more public forum.”

And like any major model of the moment, she knows it’s smart to try her hand at fashion designing too. She presented at the 2017 Grammys wearing a custom Jeremy Scott gown during the show that she actually designed with Scott and her stylist Sonia Young.

She might just be getting started in modeling (and designing!), but all signs point to a very big (and stylish) future.

