Everything Paris Jackson Has Said About Beauty, Her Body and Ignoring Haters
The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe is busy building a career in acting, modeling and activism. And if there’s one thing she’s learned along the way, it’s how to be comfortable in her own skin. Here, everything Jackson has said about body confidence, loving her skin color and turning negativity into a positive force.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
She's Happy in Her Skin
Jackson, who is very vocal on social media, asked her followers to stop changing the color of her skin in fan art they share with her.
“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white,” she said addressing her fans fans on Twitter. “And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it..”
She Preaches Body Confidence
Living most of her life in the spotlight, Jackson has openly defied typical Hollywood stereotypes like constant dieting and fitting into sample sizes.
“I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza. I can’t fit into a runway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite,” she told i-D magazine. “I’m human. Not a dress-up doll. The idea that we all have to fit one idea of beauty is outrageous and ridiculous because ‘perfection’ is just an opinion.”
She's Not Afraid to Show Her Un-Edited Self
So much so that she shared this topless Instagram photo, writing, “Comfortable in my rolls. f— wit me.”
She Doesn't Indulge Internet Haters
"Who gives a f---?" Jackson told Harper's Bazaar last year when asked about online haters. "You're on their mind—how is that a bad thing? Doesn't matter if they're saying good or bad things about you. They're thinking about you enough to write about you. You just can't care."
She added: "Then it gets to a point where, you know what, it's going to happen. Not everybody is going to be happy with what you do. If you're not happy with what you're doing, that's a problem. If you're happy, who gives a f---?"
And She Follows Her Heart
Ignoring outside negativity has helped the star navigate fame.
"The bigger the spotlight, the bigger the target. People can be really cruel. I’ve learned that no matter what you do, you will always receive some kind of ridicule for it. It doesn’t matter if your heart is in the right place—someone will always have a reason to hate you," she told Teen Vogue. "But that being said, I’ve also learned that it really doesn’t matter and that as long as I follow my heart and continue trying to do what’s right, I’m on the right path."
She's Proud of Her Roots
Jackson opened up about her skin color in an issue of Rolling Stone last year, noting that although many people consider her to be “white,” she considers herself black.
"I consider myself black," she says, adding later that her dad "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me.
“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Jackson told the magazine. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”
She Looks Within for Happiness
As for all things beauty, the star aims to embody greatness from the inside out.
“Beauty is not measured by numbers, or symmetry, or shapes, or sizes, or colours, or anything like that," she told i-D. Beauty, true beauty, should be measured by the soul, the character, integrity, intentions and mindset of a person, what comes out of their mouth. How they behave. Their heart.”