She's Proud of Her Roots

Jackson opened up about her skin color in an issue of Rolling Stone last year, noting that although many people consider her to be “white,” she considers herself black.

"I consider myself black," she says, adding later that her dad "would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me.

“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Jackson told the magazine. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blonde, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”