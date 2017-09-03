Paris Jackson Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Spiritual Chest Tattoo

Paris Jackson revealed her latest tattoo via a topless Instagram Story photo post on Saturday.
The 19-year-old displayed her new chakra tattoo, with flower emojis used to keep her photo SFW. She also shared other pictures of her new tattoo, including one pic of her new ink covered by a bandage, with the caption, “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere.”
Jackson — who has been open about her spirituality — had the chakra tattoo (which represents energy points) inked down the center of her chest.
This is hardly the first tattoo for the model. The new face of Calvin Klein recently got a matching tattoo of a spoon with godfather Macaulay Culkin last month. Both stars got the ink on their arms.
Jackson has said that she has over 50 tattoos, most of which she got in the last year. Many of her tattoo designs honor late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince. In 2016, she also debuted ink on her forearm from her father’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous. The image shows the Michael Jackson’s eyes in a whimsical frame featuring a monkey, elephant and peacock.
the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. i appreciate art, i always have. especially when that art means something to me. today i can look at my inner forearms and see art that has meaning for me, i don't see a dark past anymore. my scars and past of self-hatred have been covered by loving marks, creativity, ingenuity.. and depth. sure i will always carry my past with me, but i see ink as a way of changing for the better, always improving. they represent strength for me. i look back at my old self and then i look in the mirror, and i see a fighter looking back at me. i'll always keep fighting, and encouraging others to stay strong. we all go through hell every now and then but it makes us the warriors of love we were meant to be. so to anyone struggling, it gets better. you're not alone.
Back in May, she also defended her decision to display nudity on social media.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
