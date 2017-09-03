Paris Jackson Goes Topless to Show Off Her New Spiritual Chest Tattoo

Paris Jackson revealed her latest tattoo via a topless Instagram Story photo post on Saturday.

The 19-year-old displayed her new chakra tattoo, with flower emojis used to keep her photo SFW. She also shared other pictures of her new tattoo, including one pic of her new ink covered by a bandage, with the caption, “Secreting blood n plasma everywhere.”

Jackson — who has been open about her spirituality — had the chakra tattoo (which represents energy points) inked down the center of her chest.

This is hardly the first tattoo for the model. The new face of Calvin Klein recently got a matching tattoo of a spoon with godfather Macaulay Culkin last month. Both stars got the ink on their arms.

Jackson has said that she has over 50 tattoos, most of which she got in the last year. Many of her tattoo designs honor late musicians including John Lennon, David Bowie and Prince. In 2016, she also debuted ink on her forearm from her father’s 1989 multi-platinum album Dangerous. The image shows the Michael Jackson’s eyes in a whimsical frame featuring a monkey, elephant and peacock.

In an Instagram post she shared last year, the 19-year-old opened up about her decision to get so many tattoos, writing, “the craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy. some people like them, some people absolutely hate them.” In that post, which featured a picture of herself showing her inked arms, she wrote, ” I appreciate art. iIalways have.”

Back in May, she also defended her decision to display nudity on social media.

“Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy,” she wrote for the Instagram post that featured a black-and-white side shot of her naked torso. “[B]eing naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia.”

“[I]’m usually naked when i garden,” she continued. “it’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do.”