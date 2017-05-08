Paris Jackson Wears Michelle Obama T-Shirt, Converse and Pigtails to the MTV Movie & TV Awards

After making her debut at the Met Gala in a head-turning, abs-baring Calvin Klein by Appointment design, Paris Jackson went decidedly less formal in a look that’s more Sunday brunch and less red carpet-ready at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. But her ensemble still packed a strong sartorial punch, and message. She also debuted a new do.

Let’s start with her look: Jackson paid homage to former First Lady Michelle Obama in a “Michelle My Belle” distressed T-Shirt, worn with ripped boyfriend jeans, a flannel tied around her waist and black Converse that appeared to be very worn-in. She even shared an Instagram of herself wearing the same outfit less than two hours before arriving at the event. (Unlike most stars, Jackson did not spend hours getting ready!)

mccartney likes all the stickers i put on him A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 7, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

She added to the concert-ready look with long blonde pigtail braids, a different look from the choppy bob she’s been sporting most recently on the red carpet.

2017 has been Jackson’s year. The late King of Pop’s daughter went to the Grammys, signed with IMG Models and is rumored to be close to finalizing a contract with Calvin Klein. And she still finds time to pursue an acting career: The 19-year-old model gearing up appear alongside Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo and Amanda Seyfried in Amazon Studios’ dark comedy, Untitled Nash Edgerton Project.

