Paris Jackson, 19, Bares Her Midriff for Vogue Australia's Cover

Paris Jackson is Vogue Australia‘s latest cover girl.

Jackson, active model and daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, bared her midriff and numerous tattoos in an embroidered bandeau that matches her pool blue eyes for the fashion magazine’s July issue, on newsstands June 26.

In a cover story released earlier in June, the 19-year-old chatted about her decision to step into the spotlight, as she had only made her first red carpet debut as an adult last December at the InStyle Golden Globes after-party.

“I honestly used to have no motivation whatsoever to be in the public eye; it scared me,” Jackson told Teen Vogue in the cover story for its June music issue. “I’ve seen what it can do to people, [and] plenty get hurt.”

“But after a long time of thinking, I started to really see the kind of impact I already have on people, how I was born with a platform, and I didn’t want to waste it,” she continued. “There are so many people who work their entire lives to create a platform and mine was just handed to me…. Why not use it for something important?”