Paris Jackson and Godfather Macaulay Culkin Show Off Their New Matching Tattoos

Paris Jackson and her godfather Macaulay Culkin have permanently solidified their bond — with matching tattoos!

The 19-year-old daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson shared photos of the pair’s new ink on her Instagram story Saturday. Jackson and Culkin both got tattoos of spoons on their arms. While the model’s arm is full of artwork — Jackson has previously said she has over 50 tattoos — the fresh ink is the sole marking on Culkin’s forearm.

The duo posed to take another photo, with Jackson smiling as the former child star — who recently debuted a more clean-cut look — gives a smirk to the camera.

According to E! News, the inking took place at the Tattoo Mania parlor in West Hollywood.

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Culkin, 36, have spent some social media-worthy quality time together. Earlier this year, the model shared a photo lounging on Culkin’s lap while dressed casually and sporting a pair of bunny ears.

In December, she and the actor hung out in New York City ahead of the holidays. At the time, Jackson shared an Instagram photo of herself giving Culkin a pedicure.

“Model? nah i paint hipsters toenails for a living,” she captioned two side-by-side photos of herself painting Culkin’s toes with a dark polish.