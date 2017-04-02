Sheer Beauty! Paris Jackson Looks Stunning in a Colorful Gown at the GLAAD Awards

Paris Jackson isn’t afraid to show some skin.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson looked stunning on the GLAAD Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

The model wore a sheer peacock-inspired frock, featuring colorful embellishments that strategically covered her top. The dress also featured a sheer cape that trailed behind her.

Paris wore her blonde locks in a casual updo, letting wavy pieces fall loose to frame her face.

The model, who celebrates her 19th birthday on Monday, was set to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and clearly was feeling her look. She shared a split image of herself on Instagram, showcasing both her fresh faced makeup and side view of her gown.

The sleeveless gown showed off Paris’ numerous tattoos on her shoulders and arms, although she kept some other body art hidden, including the Yin and Yang ink she recently got with her eldest brother, Prince Jackson.

“Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts,” Paris wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the back of both their legs with the tattoos. “He just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them.”

Prince didn’t stop there — the eldest son of the King of Pop recently shared that he got a new tribute tattoo to his father on his leg.

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Mar 31, 2017 at 10:59pm PDT

The image shows an illustration of Michael in one of his most iconic moves (his legs crossed and arms raised to the sky) and one of his most recognizable outfits (a black suit with a red shirt, black suspenders, black shoes, white socks, arm band, matching fedora — and single, white sequin glove). Prince’s tattoo also adds angel wings to the image of the late singer.

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50.

Prince previously said that it took awhile for him and his siblings to fully realize their father’s fame.

“Even to this day, I don’t think it holds the same weight to us that it does to other people, because he was our father, our dad,” he told Robin Roberts during an appearance on Good Morning America last month.

The 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo this Thursday, April 6, at 10 p.m. ET.