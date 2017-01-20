Paris Jackson Makes Her Front Row Fashion Debut as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Hit the Runway

Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber all found supermodel stardom after being born to famous parents, and are leading the way on today’s runways and magazine covers. And now, 18-year-old Paris Jackson is rapidly climbing the ranks in the “model kids with famous parents club,” first, posing in a series of photographs during a fashion magazine shoot in Paris, and now sitting front row at Givenchy’s menswear fall/winter 2017-2018 at Paris Fashion Week, where Kendall and Bella both starred on the runway.

Not long after her red carpet debut at the InStyle Golden Globes after party, Jackson made her FROW cameo wearing an “I Feel Love” Givenchy sweater. At the show, she bonded with fashion icon Carine Roitfeld, and made sure to commemorate the starstruck moment with a selfie. Carine you slay my entire existence,” she wrote on Instagram.

carine you slay my entire existence 😘 A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:22am PST

And if modeling is what Paris is after, she chose the right runway to attend. Kendall and Bella both served serious struts (and stares!) on the catwalk, wearing a sheer lace mock-neck dress and a gingham design, respectively.

As for Paris, we can only hope this is a sign that she’s on her way to runway superstardom. (Hey, she now has Riccardo Tisci in her corner!)

What do you think of Paris’s entry into fashion? Sound off below.