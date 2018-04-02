Nothing screams “spring” more than pastel-colored everything: Peeps, nail polish, T-shirts, eye shadow, and now, according to Paris Jackson and Emma Roberts, hair.

Gone are the days of going blonder at the first sign of warmer weather, because the new hair hue of the season seems to be a vibrant shade of pastel pink and/or peach. Jackson, who went for the latter color, debuted her new look on Instagram Saturday, complete with what appear to be coordinating rose-colored glasses.

Jackson’s hairstylist Riawna Capri, who created the pale peach highlighted look, shared a shot of her new do, writing, “This is not a filter, this is #PeachyParis looking like a Bali Sunrise #lovethisgirl @ParisJackson.”

And Jackson wasn’t the only one going for the bold change over the weekend. Roberts showed off her new, bright pink look for her role in the upcoming Paradise Hills on Sunday night.

Emma Roberts/Instagram

The star, who has changed her look from long and brown to short and blonde over the past year (and that’s just two of her recent hair changes), shared a selfie of her bouncy pink bob, which she of course accentuated with Instagram’s heart filter.

“I go through phases,” she recently told PeopleStyle of her hair changes. “Sometimes I like having long hair because I can put it up in a ponytail but I love having short hair because I can just roll out of bed.”