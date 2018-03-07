Paris Jackson Wants Fans to Stop Photoshopping Her Skin Color: 'I Am What I Am'

John Shearer/Getty Images

Little by little, the days of overly photoshopped photos seem to be coming to a close. Magazines like Glamour and brands like Aerie have been taking a stand against the popular technique, featuring models and celebrities that are totally unretouched. In recent years, the movement has picked up steam — and now, Paris Jackson is speaking out about her own photos being retouched, pleading with fans to stop changing the color of her skin.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, who is starring in her first major film, Gringo, sent out a tweet to fans asking them to stop photoshopping photos of her. But she’s not worried about them removing breakouts or making her look thinner. Rather, she’s concerned that they’re altering her skin to make it either lighter or darker.

RELATED PHOTOS: Last Night’s Look: Love It or Leave It?

“I appreciate everything y’all make for me, i enjoy every single edit i see. but please stop lightening my skin to make me look more white,” Jackson wrote to her fans on Twitter. “And please stop darkening my skin to make me look more mixed. i am what i am. i’m aware of what i look like and i finally happy with it..”

Jackson opened up about her skin color in an issue of Rolling Stone last year, noting that although many people consider her to be “white,” she considers herself black.

“Most people that don’t know me call me white,” Paris told the magazine. “I’ve got light skin and, especially since I’ve had my hair blond, I look like I was born in Finland or something.”