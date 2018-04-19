Paris Hilton is fully immersed in wedding planning for her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Chris Zylka and the day is shaping up like a dream come true for the star.

“It’s really what her vision is. It will be in the winter so I think it’s going to be just something absolutely beautiful, meaningful and elegant,” Paris’ mom Kathy Hilton told PEOPLE at the CASA of Los Angeles’ 2018 Evening to Foster Dreams Gala in L.A., where she was honored with the Robert Morrison Community Service Award.

Although Paris, 37, hasn’t quite confirmed all the details of the wedding, her mom did reveal the venue where the couple will say their vows — and it’s extra special.

“I will say she is getting married at our church where her father and I were married — the Good Shepherd Church — so it’s very special,” Kathy said. “Beautiful, beautiful. It is our family [church]. My mother used to go every morning at six. My father-in-law would go every morning at six. So it’s very meaningful.”

To ensure her vision comes to life, Paris has been in planning mode since announcing her engagement in January.

“[I’ve been] very busy, but it’s exciting and I can’t wait. It’s going to be magic!” the star said at the event, which she attended to support her mom, who was honored with the Robert Morrison Community Service Award.

As for her wedding gown, Paris hasn’t found The One just yet, but is looking for something with a “Disney princess” and Grace Kelly inspiration.

“During fashion week my sister and I went to look at ateliers just to see everything,” she told PEOPLE at the Colleagues Annual Spring Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday. “There’s so many choices. I definitely want it to be something that’s angelic and beautiful.”

At the same luncheon, Paris said she wants “at least two” kids with Zylka, 32. “I loved growing up in a big family with four kids, with two brothers and a sister,” she said, adding that she would “definitely want a girl first.”

