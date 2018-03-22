Paris Hilton Is on the Hunt for a Wedding Dress That Delivers 'Disney Princess Vibes'

Chris Zylka proposed to Paris Hilton during a romantic New Year’s ski trip in Aspen, Colorado last year, with one of the largest celebrity engagement rings we’ve seen (it actually required its own security detail during their vacation!). The Leftovers actor popped the question with a 20-carat, $2 million dollar diamond, setting the tone for what’s bound to be an over-the-top and opulent wedding extravaganza. So when PEOPLE caught up with Hilton at the Boohoo Block Party on Wednesday in L.A., we had to ask for an update on all things bridal.

Hilton revealed that while they’re still in the early stages of planning, she knows exactly what type of dress she’s looking for. “It’s a lot of planning to do,” Hilton tells PEOPLE. “Right now, we are just trying to figure out a date and a location and my dress. I definitely want it to be very magical. I love Disney princess vibes.”

While we have to wait to see which princess she channels down the aisle, it will not be the first time the heiress has expressed her love of Disney fairy tales.

Jerritt Clark/Getty

She recently photoshopped herself into a photo of Sleeping Beauty.

And posed in a sexy interpretation of Snow White.

During Halloween she even dressed up as Princess Jasmine.

And she once shared a photo of her and Zylka turned into a Disney cartoon.

Even though Zylka picked out a pretty perfect ring, Hilton says he’s not involved in planning the big day. “He lets me plan everything,” she says. “He’s always there. He is so supportive and so amazing, but he knows that I like to pick out everything. It’s the bride’s day.

While wedding planning can get the best of any bride, mom Kathy Hilton told PEOPLE earlier this year that Paris wouldn’t turn into a bridezilla. “She’s easy,” Kathy said about her daughter. “At Nicky’s wedding, Nicky and Paris were the easiest ones there.”

Paris’ sister Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild in a 2015 and have two daughters together, Lily Grace Victoria, 1, and 3-month-old Teddy Marilyn. And being an aunt has made Paris very ready to start a family of her own. “I can’t wait to have my own family one day. [Nicky’s] babies are so beautiful. It’s really cute, just watching them together, it reminds me of me and Nicky when we were little. I can’t wait to have my own family soon… After the wedding. But soon, we can’t wait!”

— with reporting by Mariah Haas