It’s a Simple Life reunion!

Former BFFs Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, best known for starring together on their hit reality show The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007, have had their share of very public ups and downs over the years. But now, over a decade after the show has ended, the former co-stars appear to be in a good place.

Hilton, 37, and Richie, 36, were photographed happily chatting at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in L.A. on Sunday, giving fans hope that a reboot of The Simple Life isn’t totally out of the question.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Hilton, who showed off her gigantic 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring, went for full-on glam wearing a black, plunging Philipp Plein belted gown featuring a high slit, paired with jeweled pumps, while Richie opted for a natural makeup look and donned a pink floral dress featuring beautiful beading along with Jimmy Choo accessories.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

During the ceremony, Hilton honored Plein with the Fashion Rebel award and Richie presented Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi with the Best Design Debut award.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Now, diehard fans of The Simple Life are left begging for a reunion.

“Just saw a photo of @nicolerichie and @ParisHilton together can we get a #TheSimpleLife reboot too!? Sunna Saaaaa,” one fan tweeted.

Another fan said, “Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! Please please please please please please do a reboot @ParisHilton @nicolerichie.”

Just saw a photo of @nicolerichie and @ParisHilton together can we get a #TheSimpleLife reboot too!? Sunna Saaaaa — Phil McCrickard (@philryanscott) April 9, 2018

While the duo appears to be on good terms now, that wasn’t always the case for The Simple Life co-stars.

The best friends from childhood experienced an infamous falling out in 2005 when Hilton and Richie said they would never be friends again. “It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” Hilton told PEOPLE at the time. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

Ray Mickshaw/WireImage

When Richie was asked about the fight a few months later, she simply said, “We just grew apart.”

Photo by 20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

However, just one year later they were spotted enjoying dinner together in L.A. and have been working on repairing their friendship ever since. Although the former reality stars haven’t been spotted out together publicly, Hilton’s made an effort to wish Richie a Happy Birthday on Instagram the past few years.

Todd Williamson/WireImage

“Happy Birthday @NicoleRichie 🎈🎂🎈Looking thru all these photos brings back so many special & amazing memories! ❤,” Hilton wrote in a caption on Instagram for Richie’s 36th birthday last fall. “Just wanted to let you know that I am so happy for & proud of you. Such a beautiful family you have created & loving your new TV show @NBCGreatNews, so hilarious! 😹”

“I will always think of you as a sister & think of you often. Love & miss you 🤗 #SanaSa👯 #BillAndSill,” she added.