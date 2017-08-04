Paris Hilton is, and forever will be, an icon. While her socialite hey-day was obviously in the early aughts when it seemed like she was everywhere you looked, wearing a Von Dutch hat and low-slung Juicy Couture velour track pants, closely accompanied by her constant companions Nicole Richie and/or Lindsay Lohan, and mumbling, “That’s Hot,” at anything and everything that crossed her path. But the heiress’s influence clearly knows no bounds as even this new generation of models and It-Girls want to imitate her style from that era, with even Kendall Jenner expertly recreating her 21st birthday metal mesh mini dress for her own coming-of-age festivities. And it seems the self-professed inventor of the selfie isn’t quite done letting her fashionable influence be felt just yet, posing in a mermaid one-piece that’s sure to inspire copycats all across the gram.

Paris struck a serious pose in a shot she posted to her Instagram account on Wednesday, throwing an arm behind her head and popping one of her hips all the better to display her brand new swimsuit. The early aughts legend wore an Ariel-inspired one-piece by Dolls Kill that features baby pink holographic boy short bottoms with an all-over scale print and a white mesh spaghetti strap top with two blue metallic shells covering her breasts. Hilton left her hair twisted into two braids and accessorized with white, oversize, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiara fit for a queen, naturally, from one of her favorite brands, Epicly Inventive Crowns.

#MermaidVibes ✨🌊🐚👸🏼🐚🌊✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

The socialite captioned the shot, “Mermaid in Paradise” later sharing another shot of herself in the same suit, wading through the surf and striking another catalog-worthy pose, writing simply “#MermaidVibes” with plenty of apropos emojis. Paris is currently on vacation from her busy schedule as a DJ and general lady about town, heading to the Maldives with her boyfriend Chris Zylka, perhaps as a present for him getting her name tattooed in huge Disney font across his forearm. The couple are staying at the Amilla Fushi in Baa Atool in one of the resort’s six 4-bedroom villa residences which according to their Instagram offers, huge “bedroom suites, acres of living space, a fabulously equipped kitchen and a private pool right on the beach.” Didn’t you know that being the queen of everything comes with some serious perks?

