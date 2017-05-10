Paris Hilton Knows She's a Style Icon, Claims to Have Invented the Selfie

For millennials, Paris Hilton has always been and will always be a living legend. The socialite has come to perfectly define not only the millennial fashion aesthetic, but also a bygone era of celebrity where social media was nonexistent, as were stylists, and getting papped while partying was simply de rigueur. But even though she now lives a much quieter, slightly more low profile Hollywood existence, she’s still the insanely lucrative, iconic brand she was 17 years ago. And in a new feature article on W magazine, Hilton makes it clear she’s hyper aware of both her legacy and the world’s continued obsession with her.

First things first, there can only be one inventor of the now ubiquitous selfie, and according to Paris she’s unquestionably the social media trend’s originator. “If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it,” said Hilton later, agreeing that she was truthfully the matriarch of the modern phenomenon. “I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.” Meaning she’s got the self-proclaimed Selfish queen Kim Kardashian West beat by at least a decade or two. “We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before,” Paris adds nonchalantly, “Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it.”

The article also chronicles the truly absurd lap of luxury the socialite has been living in for the past eight years, most notably highlighting the many images of herself that cover every wall of her mansion. A portrait of her lounging across a chaise lounge greets guests, while another promotional shot of herself nude and covered in gold paint for “Rich Prosecco” hangs over her leopard-print couch. But there’s many more shots of the star where those came from, the article continues to list the myriad of personal photographs showing her with everyone from Nancy Reagan to Michael Jackson, in addition to a number of framed cell phone mirror selfies. In regard to her very particular choice in decor, as Paris succinctly puts it, “It’s my work and I’m proud of it.”

The heiress and former reality star is also aware that teens everywhere are still aspiring to be her and recreate her early aughts look, telling the magazine, “To now see things on the runway, and to see girls wearing things that I used to wear is really cool because nobody really dressed like me back in the day.” But although she loves all of the homages to her style from the chainmail dress Kendall Jenner wore to her 21st birthday party to the Juicy Couture velour tracksuits popping up on the Vetements runways, there’s one accessory she says not even Kylie Jenner can make happen again and that’s Von Dutch trucker hats, a revived trend to which she simply responded, “no.”

