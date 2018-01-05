Just in case you’ve been on a digital detox the past week, here’s your daily reminder that Paris Hilton is engaged and her ring is one of the largest we’ve ever seen. Hilton’s fiancé Chris Zylka popped the question during a holiday trip in Aspen with a 20-carat, $2 million ring which the heiress has been showing off non-stop thanks to her fingerless glove collection and social media accounts. And considering the fact that the world has seen her ring from every angle, she’s now taking major precautions to protect it.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple hired extra security since their engagement to safeguard her $2 million diamond. The decision seems to be a smart move considering the fact that Paris’ home was robbed by the infamous Bling Ring, a group of eight Hollywood teens who robbed A-list homes from 2008-2009.

Her aunt, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, was recently the victim of a home robbery. During a family holiday vacation in Aspen (most likely to celebrate Paris’ engagement) her and husband Mauricio Umansky’s new Encino, California home was burglarized two days after Christmas. According to TMZ, over $1 million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Umansky were stolen.

This also follows the news that Kim Kardashian West no longer keeps expensive jewelry in her home. According to a source, PEOPLE learned that the star keep her luxe possessions elsewhere. “Ever since the Paris robbery, Kim has made many changes in her life. She is much more careful about being flashy,” the source said.

Kim’s lifestyle change came after a harrowing experience being held at gunpoint by masked men during Paris Fashion Week in October 2016. The men took about $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring.