Paris Hilton Finally Found Her Wedding Gown and It's 'So Iconic'

Paris Hilton‘s been on the hunt for her dream, Disney princess-inspired wedding gown since she got engaged to actor Chris Zylka in January. The entrepreneur heiress scoured all the ateliers with sister Nicky Hilton during New York Fashion Week, but told PEOPLE at Beautycon Saturday she finally found the one.

“I did pick the final one!” Hilton told us when we caught up with her at the Beautycon Festival in N.Y.C. after she took the stage for a Q&A moderated by Phillip Picardi, Chief Content Officer at Teen Vogue and them, where she talked her new Paris Hilton Skincare line, her rise to stardom and much more.

“It is so iconic and I can’t wait for everyone to see. Right now we’re custom making it so it is going to be really special,” she shared. “We looked at a lot of different options because I am friends with so many incredible designers who are so talented. So it was a really hard choice!”

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Although Hilton plans on keeping the rest of the details about her wedding gown a surprise until the big day, she did hint at an after party dress she’s working on with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

“Jeremy Scott and I were talking about the after party look because he has just been my friend since I was a teenager and he would make the perfect after party dress,” Hilton told us. “So that is one little hint I’ll give! I’m friends with too many designers. Everyone wants to be a part of [my wedding].”

Hilton also opened up about her eponymous skincare line, Paris Hilton Skincare, which she’s been working on for over two years and is launching next month.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

Her collection of products will include everything like eye cream, moisturizer, neck cream, serum and more in addition to her special Unicorn Mist, which is available now on the brand’s website. “I feel like I am half unicorn, I just love them,” Hilton said during her panel with Picardo at the sold-out two day beauty festival. “So that is why I developed the first limited edition Unicorn Mist which you spray on your face to literally make your skin glow.”

Besides the face mist, Hilton took extra care to ensure her products only contained good-for-you ingredients that actually work. And she proves the formulas really do their job.

“I’ve never done any botox, any filler, any plastic surgery in my life!” Hilton revealed. “I’ve been using this for the past two years to make sure [it works]. What’s really unique about my line is that I actually have this pro-DNA we created and trademarked. It basically promotes cellular rejuvenation to help build collagen. It will take away any fine lines.”

Hilton even convinced her fiancé Zylka to start using her products after refusing to use any sort of skincare in his routine before meeting her.

“He loves it. He is like, ‘I never even put moisturizer on in my life,'” Hilton said. “He had no idea about it but now every night before we go to bed I will put the creams on him and he loves it. I give him facials!”

The star credits her mother, Kathy Hilton, with teaching her everything she knows about skincare, which started for Hilton at the young age of eight years old.

“I started putting on La Mer creams when my mom taught me at eight years old,” she said. “I’ve always been obsessed with skincare.”