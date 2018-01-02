Paris Hilton's Engagement Ring from Chris Zylka Worth $2 Million: He Was 'Shaking When He Saw It'

The 20-carat center stone is set on a platinum split shank halo band which boasts another two carats of smaller diamonds and is valued at close to $2 million, according to Greene.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE exclusively of the inspiration behind the design. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton, 36, and Zylka, 32, have been dating for two years and are not shy about showing off their love for one another on social media. The Leftovers actor knew his bride-to-be so well that he kept the ring design process a complete secret.

“Paris was not involved. Chris did it all,” Greene said. “He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions.”

Courtesy of Paris Hilton

Greene and his team designed the ring in two days, a process that would normally take three weeks.

“He wanted it before Aspen, because if the opportunity was there, which it was, he wanted to ask Paris in Aspen,” he said. “When he came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking. He said, ‘I can’t stop shaking.’ It was like taking a good size man and bringing him down to a boy size giggle. He’s a super nice guy.”

And Hilton’s reaction was worth it. She told PEOPLE of her new bling: “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”