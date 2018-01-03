Paris Hilton will not let freezing temperatures prevent her from showing off her new ice.

The newly engaged star joined fiancé Chris Zylka on the slopes in Aspen Tuesday, and made sure to keep her 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring on display thanks to some fingerless black gloves — the same ones she was wearing during Zylka’s mountain-top proposal over the weekend.

Hilton paired her meteor-size diamond with a gold puffer coat, gold mirrored sunglasses, a black beanie, blinged-out choker and pigtails for an afternoon après ski with her husband-to-be, captioning the below solo shot “#GoldenGirl” on Twitter along with a huge diamond emoji.

Paris Hilton/Twitter

Paris Hilton/Twitter

She also shared a photo alongside Zylka (and her ring!), writing, “Fun day on the slopes with my fiancé.

Paris Hilton/Twitter

Hilton said yes during a romantic proposal in Aspen, and told PEOPLE she’s never “felt so happy.”

“He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist,” she shared.

And the ring is also a perfect fit for the heiress. She told PEOPLE of her new bling: “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Zylka designed the flawless pear-shaped diamond sparkler all by himself — and he made sure the meaning behind it was a personal one for his bride-to-be.

Diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, who crafted the design with Zylka, said they modeled the piece of jewelry after one of Hilton’s mom’s rings.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE exclusively of the inspiration behind the ring. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”