Paris Hilton Hosts Her Own Fashion Show on Instagram, Models 8 Outfits in 1 Hour

When you’re a celebrity, new clothes, shoes, accessories and handbags are constantly rotating through your closet. Which for Paris Hilton, calls for one thing. A mini runway show on Instagram to show her fans new looks she’s creating with her team.

The star posted a series of mirror selfie videos, where she walked a makeshift runway in her house wearing eight different over-the-top sequin covered outfits and the reason still remains unclear.

Check out Hilton’s eight looks, which she modeled back-to-back in 60 minutes, below and help her decide which one’s best!

FEELING FUTURISTIC

Hilton got going by posing in this a futuristic rocker girl ensemble, complete with a stud-covered bustier top, flare mini skirt, choker necklace and some major cat eye sunglasses.

GOTHIC MERMAID

With her long, wavy strands, silver sparkle covered maxi skirt and matching bra top, Hilton looked like what we imagine a darker, gothic version of Ariel from The Little Mermaid would be.

ITTY BITTY RAINBOW BIKINI

Because the world deserves to see a triangle string bikini top with with a matching mini skirt.

UNDER THE SEA

Having enough of her all-black mermaid-like look, Hilton switched into a more classic sparkly teal off-the-shoulder crop top and mini skirt that makes her look even more like Ariel.

HELLO YELLOW

Whether walking down the street or the red carpet, eyes would immediately be drawn to the star if she wore this vibrant yellow sequin-covered bralette top and high-waisted skirt combo.

RAINBOW CONNECTION

This look screams a grown up version of something the Munchkins would wear alongside the yellow brick road in The Wizard of Oz.

DISCO BALL DIVA

From the looks of it, one flash of an iPhone camera (or Lumee case) will blind bystanders thanks to the luminosity of this champagne tone sequin crop top and mini skirt.

CLASSIC PARIS

For her impromptu fashion show’s finale, Hilton got a little more covered up than she was in her previous looks. The star wore a signature Paris piece: an ultra mini slip dress covered in eye-dazzling sequins.

Which one of Paris’ looks is your favorite? Tell us in the comments below.