See Paris Hilton's $2 Million Engagement Ring from Every Angle
It’s not every day a celebrity gets engaged with a 20-carat, $2 million dollar diamond. Unless you’re Paris Hilton, who is currently living that fairytale after her fiancé Chris Zylka’s romantic proposal with a ring fitting of a princess — or, you know, an heiress
Diamonds Are Forever
...especially diamonds that are so huge they can be seen from space. Ever since Chris Zylka proposed on top of a mountain in Aspen, Hilton can't stop sharing photos on social media of her meteor-sized rock from her man. She's also having fun accessorizing her engagement ring and has exclusively been wearing fingerless gloves to flash it as she continues her engagement-moon in Aspen, Colorado.
The Carat Count
Hilton's pear-shaped engagement ring is a little over 20 carats and is set on a split shank halo platinum band weighing in at an additional 2 carats, according to Michael Greene, the celebrity jeweler behind the design.
The Cost
Hilton's ring is valued at close to $2 million, according to Greene, who designed it in two days so Zylka would have it ready to bring on the couple's ski trip. "He wanted it before Aspen, because if the opportunity was there, which it was, he wanted to ask Paris in Aspen," Greene told PEOPLE.
The Inspiration
"Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE exclusively of the inspiration behind the design. "The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring."
Ice, Ice Baby
Forget frostbite! Hilton remains committed to fingerless gloves to show off her bling.
Affianced
While the mega stone is definitely fit for an heiress, Hilton was not part of the design process and totally surprised.
"Paris was not involved. Chris did it all," Greene said. "He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions."
Daydreaming of Diamonds
"Life is beautiful," Hilton captioned this photo of herself and her ring on the slopes in Aspen.
Sealed with a Kiss
Hilton told PEOPLE of her bling: "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"
Look of Love
Zylka couldn't believe the size of the ring either.
"When Chris came to pick it up and opened up the box he literally started shaking," Greene shared. "He said, 'I can’t stop shaking.' It was like taking a good size man and bringing him down to a boy size giggle. He’s a super nice guy."
The Big Reveal
Of her engagement, Hilton told PEOPLE: "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"
Zylka shared a similar sentiment: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out. I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together."
Battle of the Bling
When a Twitter user called out Hilton's ring for being similar to Cardi B's pear-shaped diamond stunner from fiancé Offset, Hilton replied: "Our future hubby’s [sic] obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals."