Affianced

While the mega stone is definitely fit for an heiress, Hilton was not part of the design process and totally surprised.

"Paris was not involved. Chris did it all," Greene said. "He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’ father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions."