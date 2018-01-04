Identical Rings? Paris Hilton Jokes That She & Cardi B’s Fiancés Have 'Amazing & Similar Taste'

Following news of Paris Hilton‘s engagement, fans immediately examined every facet of her estimated $2 million ring.
What they found, however, was that the heiress’ sparkler bore a striking similarity to one other famous pear-shaped diamond that made headlines in October.
An intrepid fan tweeted out side-by-side photographs of Hilton’s engagement ring to that of Cardi B‘s, who became engaged to Migos’ Offset during an onstage proposal.
Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.
RELATED: Paris Hilton Continues to Flaunt Huge Engagement Ring from Chris Zylka Thanks to Fingerless Gloves
“Cardi B and Paris Hilton’s are twinning with the pear shaped rings ! @iamcardib @ParisHilton,” the Twitter user wrote.
The tweet seemed to catch the attention of Hilton, who jokingly wrote back, “Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals.”
The differences are more in the details, however.
Hilton’s ring is a whopping 20 carats and is valued at close to $2 million, according to diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene who spoke to PEOPLE recently. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s ring is 8-carats.
Offset recently told TMZ that the ring he presented his fiancée cost an estimated $500,000.
“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE of the inspiration behind the design.
“The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”