Identical Rings? Paris Hilton Jokes That She & Cardi B’s Fiancés Have 'Amazing & Similar Taste'

Following news of Paris Hilton‘s engagement, fans immediately examined every facet of her estimated $2 million ring.

What they found, however, was that the heiress’ sparkler bore a striking similarity to one other famous pear-shaped diamond that made headlines in October.

An intrepid fan tweeted out side-by-side photographs of Hilton’s engagement ring to that of Cardi B‘s, who became engaged to Migos’ Offset during an onstage proposal.

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Continues to Flaunt Huge Engagement Ring from Chris Zylka Thanks to Fingerless Gloves

“Cardi B and Paris Hilton’s are twinning with the pear shaped rings ! @iamcardib @ParisHilton,” the Twitter user wrote.

The tweet seemed to catch the attention of Hilton, who jokingly wrote back, “Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals.”

The differences are more in the details, however.

Hilton’s ring is a whopping 20 carats and is valued at close to $2 million, according to diamond expert and celebrity jeweler Michael Greene who spoke to PEOPLE recently. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s ring is 8-carats.

(Left to right) Paris Hilton's engagement ring, Cardi B's engagement ring.

Offset recently told TMZ that the ring he presented his fiancée cost an estimated $500,000.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE of the inspiration behind the design.

“The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”