Paris Hilton has luck on her side.

The deejaying socialite endured a living nightmare last week when her $2 million, 20-carat engagement ring “flew off” her finger while dancing at a Miami night club.

“The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over,” Hilton shared on Twitter Monday, addressing the ordeal for the first time since she lost her bling. “Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!”

Fiancé of the year Chris Zylka was on hand to help the security team at Miami night club search the VIP area for his bride-to-be’s ring, an uneasy task as the venue is nearly 50,000-square-feet and holds up to 7,000 people, according to its website.

Zylka was very involved in designing Hilton’s one-of-a-kind sparkler, modeling it after a ring from her mom Kathy Hilton’s collection. The 20-carat center stone is set on a platinum split shank halo band which boasts another two carats of smaller diamonds and is valued at close to $2 million, according to the jeweler who designed it, Los Angeles-based Michael Greene.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of the couple’s engagement. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

Zylka, 32, proposed to Hilton, 36, during a romantic Aspen in ski trip over the new year.

For Hilton, it was love at first sight (with the man and the ring): “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

The heiress took extra precautions to safeguard her bling while on vacation, hiring a proper security team. Hilton remains vigilant about her personal belongings since being robbed by the infamous Bling Ring, a group of eight Hollywood teens who stole valuables from A-list homes from 2008-2009.