Pamela Anderson Wears Risqué Cleavage-Bearing Gown in Monaco After Taking Cannes by Storm

She was nearly unrecognizable when she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival last weekend. And on Friday, Pamela Anderson once again turned heads with her sleek new style in a sexy gown .

The 49-year-old Baywatch beauty attended Formula 1’s Amber Lounge Fashion show at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monaco, walking the red carpet and posing for pictures poolside.

Anderson wore a floor-length, single-shoulder black gown with an asymmetrical slit up the front to reveal her cleavage. The dress — which hugged her fierce figure flawlessly — had a silvery sparkly shoulder strap, which she let stand out by wearing no jewlrey.

As for the blonde bombshell’s hair, it was worn up in a messy bun — a few strands falling to the side of her face.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Anderson — who has a cameo in the big screen adaptation of Baywatch, now playing in theaters.

She’s been spotted having frequently visits with rumored beau Julian Assange, whom she called “one of my favorite people” in March.

The 45-year-old WikiLeaks founder is still living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he claimed political asylum in 2012 to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.