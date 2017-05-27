Pamela Anderson Wears Risqué Cleavage-Bearing Gown in Monaco After Taking Cannes by Storm

She was nearly unrecognizable when she stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival last weekend. And on Friday, Pamela Anderson once again turned heads with her sleek new style in a sexy gown .
The 49-year-old Baywatch beauty attended Formula 1’s Amber Lounge Fashion show at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in Monaco, walking the red carpet and posing for pictures poolside.
Anderson wore a floor-length, single-shoulder black gown with an asymmetrical slit up the front to reveal her cleavage. The dress — which hugged her fierce figure flawlessly — had a silvery sparkly shoulder strap, which she let stand out by wearing no jewlrey.
As for the blonde bombshell’s hair, it was worn up in a messy bun — a few strands falling to the side of her face.
It’s been a busy few weeks for Anderson — who has a cameo in the big screen adaptation of Baywatch, now playing in theaters.
She’s been spotted having frequently visits with rumored beau Julian Assange, whom she called “one of my favorite people” in March.
The 45-year-old WikiLeaks founder is still living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he claimed political asylum in 2012 to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.
“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this,” the Coco de Mer international brand ambassador told PEOPLE. “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”
RELATED VIDEO: Amandla Stenberg’s Best Beauty Lesson Is One We All Need to Follow
While Anderson describes her relationship with Assange as “challenging,” she continues to spend time with him because she enjoys the deep conversations they have together.
“We talk about the world,” she says. “He’s a very good teacher. Julian is one of my favorite people. He is a refugee. He might be the most famous refugee of our time— famous for being persecuted.”
For full coverage of the Cannes Film Festival, including the biggest stars and best red carpet moments, check out people.com/cannes-film-festival
On May 19, Swedish investigators announced that they were dropping their investigation into Assange’s alleged sexual assault of two women. (Assange has maintained his innocence in relation to the charges.) However, British police said that Assange might still be subject to arrest for a lesser charge of failing to surrender himself to authorities during the investigation.
Assange celebrated the news with a smiley photo on Twitter. Anderson celebrated by sharing a PhotoShopped photo of the pair together on Instagram and chastised those who were quick to judge the “good man” during the investigation.