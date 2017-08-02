The coolest thing happening in fashion right now is the ’90s renaissance (and no, we’re not talking about the resurgence of Rachel Green outfit inspo). The biggest stars of the ’90s, like Céline Dion and Pamela Anderson are embracing a whole new edgy style esthetic.

Dion has had a full fashion transformation over the last year thanks to the help of her stylist Law Roach. Over the summer she’s been holding impromptu photo shoots all over Paris and recently starred in an epic video wearing couture pieces for Vogue. Similarly, Anderson has been spotted front row at every big runway show (often supporting her model sons) and has been killing it on the red carpet (did you see her at the Cannes Film Festival?). And her style hot streak continues with a new Wmag.com photo shoot.

While summering in Saint Tropez, W caught up with the star for an impromptu photo shoot beachside with friend and photographer Luke Gilford. “We wanted to play with a bunch of different characters and I’m so much into fantasy and playing characters,” Anderson says about working with Gilford. “With each outfit, we created a different character. It was just really fun.”

She evoked old French Riviera glamour in the spread, wearing a selection of Stella McCartney suits, coats and skirts throughout.

Anderson says McCartney is a part of her “fashion family,” which also includes Vivienne Westwood and Dolce & Gabbana. “I just support my friends. Vivienne, of course, and Andreas [Kronthaler] are doing really fabulous, crazy, wild stuff,” she says. “I did their last campaign with Juergen Teller. I love working with them, they’re like family. And Stella is like family. I guess that’s my little world. Dolce & Gabbana are really cool, but I don’t like that they have fur. But they’re funny and really sweet, and very generous and really good to my boys. I have nothing bad to say about them.”

She was seated front row at Dolce & Gabbana to support her sons with ex Tommy Lee, who she says are modeling “just for fun” — Brandon is focused on acting and Dylan on music. “Brandon gets to be an actor on the runway, and just eats it up and loves it,” she explains. “My other son has this plan for his life and is very ambitious and all about the music, so it doesn’t really want to do any of this stuff; he turns down stuff all the time. He’s very calculated, while Brandon is very on his sleeve.”

Since she’s currently renting her Malibu home (you can stay there for a cool $50,000 per month), she’s spending three months seaside in France, in anticipation of retiring there one day. “I’ve been out here plenty of times for shoots, but my evil plan was always to semi-retire here,” she says. “My kids are grown and they want me to be happy and they want to visit France, so it works out.”

She adds: “And it was always my plan and something I really aspired to. I knew before I turned 50 that I would be living on the French Riviera. And here I am.”

After once thinking the “social media thing was crap” she has reactivated her accounts but says you’ll never find her taking photos of herself in “the mirror in different outfits.” Instead, she’s using it as a way to support causes she cares about. “I worry about young people whose self-worth is based on how many followers they have or how many likes they have,” she says. “That’s why I’m writing a book right now called The Sensual Revolution which is about desensitization.”

Also coming down the pipeline for Anderson is the launch of her intimates collection. “My lingerie line comes out in December. It’s really sexy, playful lingerie—more on the playful side than the bondage side.”

Check out the full editorial and interview on Wmag.com.