Pamela Anderson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as She Pumps Up the Glamour at Cannes

Pamela Anderson, is that you?

The Baywatch star looked almost unrecognizable when she stepped out on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday wearing a navy blue ruched dress with a puffed neckline and sleeves.

She paired the dress with minimum accessories, wearing statement de Grisogono earrings and bangles. Her famous blonde hair was swept back in a sleek look

The 49-year-old seemingly took a break from visiting rumored beau Julian Assange, whom she called “one of my favorite people” in March.

Anderson has frequently visited Assange, 45, at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he claimed political asylum in 2012 to avoid facing extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation he has long refuted. Assange has said he fears being sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges in relation to WikiLeaks.

“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this,” the Coco de Mer international brand ambassador told PEOPLE. “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

While Anderson describes her relationship with Assange as “challenging,” she continues to spend time with him because she enjoys the deep conversations they have together.

“We talk about the world,” she says. “He’s a very good teacher. Julian is one of my favorite people. He is a refugee. He might be the most famous refugee of our time— famous for being persecuted.”

On Friday, Swedish investigators announced that they were dropping their investigation into Assange’s alleged sexual assault of two women. (Assange has maintained his innocence in relation to the charges.) However, British police said that Assange might still be subject to arrest for a lesser charge of failing to surrender himself to authorities during the investigation.

Assange celebrated the news with a smiley photo on Twitter. Anderson celebrated by sharing a PhotoShopped photo of the pair together on Instagram and chastised those who were quick to judge the “good man” during the investigation.