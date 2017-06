Yes, You Can Wear PJs Outside!

Surprise! Pajamas aren’t just for bedtime anymore, as Gigi Hadid proved when she wore this matching baby blue set with red piping in New York recently. It’s a look we spotted on the runways too, with designers rolling out boudoir-style looks for the past few seasons. The key is to opt for a matching set. Add some heels and fun accessories, like Gigi’s red sunglasses, and you’re ready to party all night — then climb into bed right after. Scroll through to shop the trend for yourself.