Padma Lakshmi's M.A.C Line Is Inspired By a Lifetime Struggle to Find Makeup for Her Skin Tone

Padma Lakshmi always looks has a radiant glow, but for a long time, the Indian-American star struggled to find makeup that complemented her skin tone. So when the opportunity to collaborate with M.A.C Cosmetics came up three years ago, the actress and model, 47, jumped at the opportunity immediately. After three years of perfecting the shades, Lakshmi’s capsule of two eye shadow quads, three dual-ended eyeliner pencils, six lipsticks and two shadow brushes launches on March 15.

“I’m really good at doing my own makeup. And if I could do my own eyelashes then many people would be out of a job! When I was a little girl I used to do my makeup. I used to do all my friend’s makeup. So I always wanted a makeup line designed for my kind of skin,” Lakshmi said on People Now.

“Most makeup is made for Caucasian skin but most of the human beings on the planet are actually brown. Sometimes when you use those colors on medium tones or darker tones whether you’re African American or Latin or Indian, they come off ashy. They look gray,” Lakshmi explained.

For years Lakshmi was forced to “often bring our own makeup” to an acting or modeling job as a woman of color, so when selecting colors for her capsule collection, it was of the utmost importance to make sure they worked on deeper skin tones.

“It was really important to me that after complaining for a lifetime about not having any colors in the makeup industry that I have them. So I am very excited that M.A.C decided to let me do this dream collection,” she said. “I’ve been working on it for almost three years with them and I’m really proud of it.”