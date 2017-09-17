Padma Lakshmi Debuts Drastic New Haircut at the 2017 Emmy Awards

There’s no better place to debut a dramatic hair change than on a major red carpet — a move that Padma Lakshmi went for at the 2017 Emmy Awards, stepping out with a brand new, dramatic chop and color change.

The star hit the red carpet with a bold new layered haircut that falls just at her collarbones and touts a bold side-swept bang, a major update by hairstylist Jutta Weiss. And while the length is a major update from her usual long strands, that’s not only detail she went for a change with. Instead of styling her new cut into her go-to smooth waves, the star opted for an edgier look on Sunday night, which Jeanie Syfu created by leaving the ends straight in order to show off her new chop’s piecey texture.

Lakshmi paired her new look with violet winged eye makeup and a nude lip by makeup artist Kabuki, and she wore a hot pink strapless dress with a mermaid-style bottom, which she adorned with a blue ACLU pin at her hip.

