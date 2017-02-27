While the Oscars red carpet is one of the biggest fashion events of the year, right up there with the Met Gala in terms of maximum couture per square footage, the major fashions of the evening don’t come to an end once the Best Picture winner is called (or in this year’s case, called and then recalled). Because after the ceremony is a slew of A-list after parties which require a second drop-dead gorgeous gown all unto itself, and for many who weren’t able to attend the main award show itself, it’s a chance to demonstrate their black tie prowess for the very first time.

At this point in her career, Emma Stone is a red carpet natural, wearing two very socially conscious dresses. The Best Actress-winner accepted her award wearing a gold, flapper-esque Givenchy Haute Couture gown and a very subtle Planned Parenthood pin before changing into a very on-trend white silk slip dress and a pearl-studded blazer pinned with a blue ACLU ribbon.

Janelle Monáe, on the other hand, kept her full ball gown glamour going all night long, beginning with an Elie Saab Couture gown with a sheer and sequin-embellished bodice and a full tulle skirt. For the Vanity Fair after party she kept the silhouette the same, but opted for a little less sparkle with just some simple gold embellishment along the waist and skirt slit in this Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress.

While Kate Bosworth didn’t attend the Oscars, her after party look was pure Grace Kelly. The actress opted for a sage J. Mendel tulle dress cinched at the waist with a black band before exploding into a full skirt and finished off a diamond choker, a slicked back low bun, and a swipe of deep burgundy lipstick.

Naomie Harris ditched her super modern Calvin Klein by Raf Simons gown and mismatched yellow shoes to hit the after party circuit, keeping with her all-white color scheme but going for something much more traditional in a pleated one-shoulder Grecian gown.

Zoë Kravitz went Old Hollywood with some platinum blonde pin curls, classic red lipstick and a simple black gown that showed off just the right amount of skin.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle Union was pioneering black tie swimwear in this half gown, half bikini from Jean Paul Gaultier.

And Mariah Carey finally got to put her couture wardrobe and safe full of multi-million dollar jewels to good use, attending the after party in an animal print Philipp Plein gown with a ton of cleavage, a ton of leg, and even more carats.

