When it came to Whoopi Goldberg‘s 90th annual Academy Awards red carpet look, comfort was key.

“Christian Siriano made this for me and he said I’m gonna make it so you will be comfortable,” Goldberg said on the red carpet of her off-the-shoulder floral patterned ballgown.

But besides the pockets, Siriano designed the belted colorful gown so Goldberg could conceal her most comfortable footwear choice: combat boots!

“So it has pockets and it also has…” the 1991 Best Supporting Actress winner said as she lifted up her billowing skirt to reveal the unlaced boots she was wearing beneath it. To complete her look, Goldberg added a red pin over her heart on the gown to raise awareness for HIV.

Siriano shared a photo of Goldberg on the red carpet on Instagram, captioning it, “Whoopi I love you so much! So amazing in custom Siriano tonight at the #Oscars, It was an honor. #oscars2018.”

The designer’s been busy this entire awards season, dressing a total of 11 women at the Golden Globe Awards and three at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It’s been hard,” Siriano laughed when PEOPLE interviewed him at the launch of his E.L.F. Cosmetics collection before the Oscars. “It’s been a really rough one.”

Siriano said it was especially difficult to dress so many women at the Golden Globes during the black dress movement in support of Time’s Up. “I remember we were doing a velvet gown and somebody asked for a velvet gown. I was like, ‘Oh, I already did a velvet gown, but what if she doesn’t wear it?’ It was crazy and a juggle of everything, but it all worked out. Everybody looked really powerful and amazing,” Siriano said.

Although the designer loved seeing “these powerful women are coming together” for the Time’s Up movement, Siriano did acknowledge the fact that it is still important to celebrate designers on the red carpet.

“It’s not just about showcasing the actors. The designers are being showcased. The hair and makeup teams are being showcased. We’re all in the industry together,” Siriano told us. “Actually, none of us can survive without the other, which I think sometimes people forget.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.