Tiffany Haddish Wears Traditional Eritrean Gown in Honor of Her Late Father to 2018 Oscars

Just three days ago Tiffany Haddish wasn’t sure what she was going to wear to the Oscars. But in just a few days she managed to find a dress that’s both gorgeous and meaningful.

The presenter arrived to the 2018 Academy Awards wearing a cream gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt, plus a black cape with black-and-gold embroidery throughout that has a very touching backstory.

During a stop on the carpet she told ABC that her look was in tribute to her father, who was from the northeast African country, Eritrea, and passed away last year. “He said one day I would end up here and if I ever ended up at the Oscars to honor my people so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans,” she said.

So she chose this traditional Eritrean dress to pay tribute to her father and her family’s roots. Her beauty look consisted of an updo featuring soft curls framing her face and topped off with gold jewelry.

Last week she told PEOPLE that she still wasn’t sure what she was going to wear to the Academy Awards, but did have her clutch all ready to go. “The one thing I have to have in my purse on Oscar Sunday is some breath mints, because I’m definitely going to be eating.”

And if you’ve been following along in her missing makeup bag saga (her Fendi makeup bag was misplaced during the Essence Black Women event on Thursday), she has a happy update for everyone.

In an Instagram sorry she announced that a “wonderful human” returned the bag with every item accounted for. “Thank you to the Hero that brought the Bag Back! May your life be filled with Magic, Joy and Happiness,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.