Tiffany Haddish told PEOPLE last week that the iconic white Alexander McQueen gown she wore to host Saturday Night Live was going to make another appearance — we just didn’t know she’d rewear it at the 2018 Academy Awards!

The Girls Trip star walked the carpet wearing a very meaningful traditional Eritrean gown to honor her background and her late father. But when she walked out on stage to present two awards, she was in a completely different gown — the same white high-end gown she wore to host SNL last fall.

During her SNL monologue, she got real about the stigma around rewearing dresses when she announced that she was absolutely going to recycle the $4,000 white Alexander McQueen dress that she wore that night (and bought herself).

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it,” she joked on the show.

She said she will keep wearing it as often as she feels like, even joking it may appear during sketches in the show. “I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage. It’s an Alexander McQueen, it’s a $4,000 dress … I’m gonna wear this dress multiple times — you might see this dress in two sketches tonight.”

PEOPLE recently caught up with the actress at a pre-Oscar event where she revealed that she didn’t know what she was wearing on the carpet yet, but did reassure us that her white gown would be making a “comeback” at some point.

“You will see the white dress again, yes you will. That dress will be making a comeback,” she said.

She threw on her designer gown to present alongside Maya Rudolph and also changed into some more comfortable footwear, trading her stilettos for fuzzy slippers. “We are so happy to be here but my feet hurt,” she said. “I got blisters bubbling up on the bottom of my foot.”

Tiffany Haddish, we can always count on you to keep it real!

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.