For Hollywood’s biggest night, stars plan their Academy Awards outfits and prep their red carpet beauty looks for weeks. But for first-time attendee Tiffany Haddish, she still doesn’t know what she’s going to wear on Sunday night.

PEOPLE caught up with the Girls Trip star (and Oscar presenter) on Thursday at the Cadillac Celebrates Oscar Week event, where she revealed she still hasn’t made a final dress decision. “I’m still working on this Sunday Oscar dress problem,” she said. “It’s going to be something, I know that much.”

The only thing she does have planned so far is what she’s packing in her clutch. “The one thing I have to have in my purse on Oscar Sunday is some breath mints, because I’m definitely going to be eating.”

It’s also unclear if she’ll be buying or borrowing her Oscars dress — which is a topic she’s been refreshingly candid about ever since her Saturday Night Live opening monologue. On the show she dispelled the stigma against re-wearing the same dress, announcing that she’s going to proudly recycle the $4,000 white Alexander McQueen design she wore to host because she bought it herself.

“I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, no matter how many times I want, as long as I Febreezed it,” she joked on the show.

So how has her wardrobe has changed since her SNL gig? “Since that monologue, things have changed,” she told PEOPLE. “Designers have been lending me dresses. Some stuff, I still have to buy and all those things will be seen again.”

And she assured us that her SNL white dress will make another appearance. “You will see the white dress again, yes you will. That dress will be making a comeback.”

Another outfit she bought herself was the Alice + Olivia number she wore to the Women Of Essence brunch Thursday morning. “I bought that dress,” she said. “But you know what, it didn’t hurt that bad, because I can afford it a little bit now.”

If you think Haddish is under a lot of pressure to find a dressing time for Sunday night, she’s also currently without a makeup bag! On Thursday her makeup artist’s Fendi bag was lost after misplacing it at Essence’s Black Women event. She sent out an SOS on Instagram stories and told us how the mix-up happened.

“See, what had happened was, my makeup artist had put her purse inside of one of the gift bags,” she explains. “Then, we were all going back in to take pictures together in front of the honoree poster and [someone] said you can’t take the bag back in, so just leave it right here and we’ll watch it. Well, that girl watched it go away, that’s what she did.”

reporting by Abby Stern