Oscars Prep! How All of Hollywood's Biggest Stars are Getting Ready for the Academy Awards

The Oscars are finally here, and thanks to social media, we’re already getting a behind-the-scenes look at how our favorite A-listers are prepping for the biggest night in Hollywood. Before hitting the red carpet for the 90th Academy Awards, celebrities turn to their trusted hairstylists, makeup artists, estheticians, manicurists and more to get them primped and pampered for the show. Even Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer jumped on the pre-Oscars prep earlier this week by getting his chest fascia scraped and visiting the salon for trim.

See how the rest of Sunday night’s Oscar nominees, presenters and attendees are getting their glam on before debuting their glamorous looks on the carpet.

Allison Janney

Before the Best Supporting Actress nominee (for her role in I, Tonya) hit the red carpet, Allison Janney kicked back with her hairstylist Jill Crosby for a pre-show blow out.

” …little by little we go 🙂 teeheehee,” Crosby captioned the video on Instagram.

Armie Hammer

Besides getting his chest fascia scraped and heading to his hair salon for a quick trim, Armie Hammer, who stars in Best Picture Oscar nominee Call Me by Your Name, continued his prep with what appears to be a LED light facial at Carasoin Day Spa. “They tell me this will give me super powers…,” the actor captioned the video.

After sitting out the Indie Spirit Awards earlier this weekend due to an illness, Hammer is back and better than ever tonight for the Oscars.

Leading up to the show, Hammer posted a photo of his custom Armani suit, which features his name embroidered inside of it. “It’s go time…,” he said.

Octavia Spencer

The Oscar winner knows the most important part of red carpet prep is staying hydrated with LIFEWTR, which she makes sure to do before getting her glam on.

Heidi Klum

The supermodel kicked off her Oscars glam session by getting a pale nude gel OPI manicure by Tom Bachik that will surely last on her tips all night long.

Heidi Klum gets a gel manicure by Tom Bachik before the 2018 Academy Awards. Heidi Klum/Instagram

And in her usual pre-award show fashion, Heidi Klum shared a hyperlapse video of her full transformation while getting her hair and makeup done by makeup artist Linda Hay and hairstylist Wendy Iles.”Lots of hair and make up,” she captioned the video.

Before putting on her dress, Klum also made sure to pause for a quick topless selfie which she simply captioned with a blue heart emoji.

Zoey Deutch

Actress Zoey Deutch shared a sneak peek of her bold burgundy eye look created by makeup artist Kate Lee (using pretty Chanel products) along with her romantic pastel purple manicure done by manicurist Steph Stone.

Kristin Cavallari

E! Network Oscars red carpet host Kristin Cavallari posted a photo while Robert Sesnek created her makeup look and hairstylist Riawna Capri twisted her hair into an up-do.

Kristin Cavallari gets her hair and makeup done before the Oscars red carpet. Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

After her look was complete and she put on her gorgeous ballgown, Cavallari jumped on her bed and showed off her pumps and sparkly clutch before heading out the door.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts gets a facial before Oscars weekend. Emma Roberts/Instagram

Leading up to the Academy Award weekend party circuit, American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts got a Natura Bisse facial to make sure her skin would glow on every red carpet.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.