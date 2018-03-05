Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Have a Practical Magic Reunion on the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Sandra Bullock hasn’t made her way to the Oscars red carpet since 2014, when she was nominated for her role in Gravity. But this year, the Oceans 8 actress is attending — and taking the stage at — the awards show, in order to present an award.

Bullock, who last won an Academy Award for The Blind Side in 2010, arrived dressed in a Louis Vuitton ombré black-and-gold mock-neck metallic gown with a ruffle down the side, paired with a metallic clutch. The star wore her pin-straight hair parted down the middle, as well as a smoky eye and a nude lip.

But the one of the real highlights of her red carpet appearance was a surprise visit from her Practical Magic co-star, Nicole Kidman. The actress, dressed in a blue gown, joined in on her conversation during ABC’s red carpet broadcast.

Getty

“She’s doing it again, Nicole Kidman always butts into my stuff. Say it again, say ‘topple over’ again.” Bullock joked.

And Kidman responded with her excitement for Bullock’s upcoming film, Oceans 8, after responding to a question about her incredible year. “Topple over. A very good year, I’m very very lucky. I can’t wait to see Ocean’s 8.”

Bullock continued, “We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together and we asked her to get the tequila, she came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk.”

“I love that movie,” Kidman said. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding]… But we’re really good sisters.”

The evening before the event, Bullock joined Matthew McConaughey, Jane Fonda and more stars to rehearse for her gig as a presenter, despite having her “kid’s cold.” And seeing a microphone rising up from the stage in front her, the star joked, “Suddenly the dress is just riding up,” envisioning a wardrobe malfunction on the big night, with “Chiffon billowing up…” (Luckily, that’s what rehearsals are for!)

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.