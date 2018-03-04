Sam Rockwell’s road to the 2018 Academy Awards has been an exciting one. The actor, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, has already taken home a Golden Globe and a SAG Award this awards season (among other accolades) for his portrayal of emotionally disturbed police officer Jason Dixon. And his partner of 10 years, Leslie Bibb, has been cheering alongside him the whole time.

Michael Fisher/Instagram

Rockwell, 49, decided to thank his longtime love for all her support by wearing a pair of custom David Yurman “Leslie Bibb” cufflinks to complement his Prada tuxedo and Christian Louboutin shoes on the Oscars red carpet. According to David Yurman, the custom pieces cost about $5,500 and took a month to make. His glamorous date selected a J. Mendel gown and Neil Lane Jewelry.

“Prada has been supportive of Sam and Three Billboards from the very beginning,” Rockwell’s stylist Michael Fisher told PEOPLE. “Sam is a method actor and in a lot of ways, Miuccia is a method designer. I found that there was a shared aesthetic in how they both approach their crafts. It was very obvious to me that Prada and Sam would be a good match.”

Fisher added that Sam is “100 percent involved” and has “final say” on everything he wears.

He also made sure to coordinate his look with Bibb.

“Leslie works with [stylist] Jeanann Williams, we would text images from our fittings to make sure Sam and Leslie were in in-sync,” says Fisher. “It was very important for all involved that they complemented each other.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage; FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

The couple’s sweet PDA-filled red carpet tour kicked off at the 2018 Golden Globes where Rockwell took home the best supporting actor statue for his performance. And Bibb could not have been more excited.

“I could have strangled him,” Bibb, 43, said of her reaction to his big win. “I hugged him so hard. I was crying, I was all of it. I just didn’t expect them to say his name! It’s so long coming for Sam, so it’s really special to be here. … I hope the same thing happens tonight.”

At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards the pair revealed the secret to making their love last: “Communication and good sex,” Rockwell told E! News host Giuliana Rancic.

“And a healthy sense of humor!” Bibb added about keeping the spark in their romance.

RELATED: Oscars 2018 Nominations: Get Out and Lady Bird Score Big

Rockwell won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and thanked his “beloved” partner Bibb “who puts up with me. I love you baby, I love you.”

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on the ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.