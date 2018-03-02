All About the Orange Anti-Gun Violence Pins Stars Will Wear to the 2018 Oscars

Courtesy everytown.org

Throughout the 2018 awards season circuit, stars have used fashion as a way to express their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement and its fight against sexual harassment and workplace inequality. At the Golden Globes and BAFTAs, many celebrities followed an all black dress code to show their support. Some stars carried white roses at the Grammys and BRIT Awards as a sign of unity. And at Sunday’s Academy Awards, A-listers will be using their platform to shine a light on gun violence prevention.

A stylist source confirms to PEOPLE that some Oscar attendees will be donning Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence pins from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety in an effort to raise awareness about gun safety. This move comes just two weeks after 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were killed on Feb. 14 by a former student. The pins, which have just been re-stocked on Everytown’s website, cost $15 for a pack of three.

And following the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to “March for Our Lives,” a protest against gun violence organized by survivors of the school shooting.

After the Las Vegas mass shooting in October, many stars including Julianne Moore and Emma Stone have appeared in an Everytown PSA to encourage people to reach out to their representatives about gun regulation laws.

According to other sources, stars are also planning to continue to raise awareness of Time’s Up by donning the organization’s black-and-white slogan pins as well.

Stylist Elizabeth Stewart told PEOPLE that she plans to add Time’s Up pins to her Oscar attendees’ looks because “I am doing everything I can to support the Time’s Up movement.”

Jessica Mindich, jewelry designer and founder of the Caliber Collection, started an initiative to turn melted-down guns into jewelry. She recently created a more affordable orange-colored bracelet for teens to support the cause. “Orange is the color of solidarity in the fight against gun violence in America. It may seem like a simple statement — but when we all act together, we can’t be ignored. 100% of the profits from each bracelet is donated to the Caliber Foundation to help the victims and communities devastated by illegal guns in America.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.