The Internet Is Obsessed with Gucci-Wearing 89-Year-Old Oscar Nominee Agnès Varda

Actress Agnès Varda, 89, may be the oldest nominee at the 90th Academy Awards, but she happens to be wearing one of the most youthful, trend-focused looks. And the Internet can’t stop talking about it.

The French film director, whose film Faces Places is nominated for Best Documentary Feature, is causing a frenzy on Twitter thanks to her stylish rose-printed Oscars look, featuring a Gucci silk cardigan, pants and kimono combo, teamed with John Lennon-esque round sunglasses and a two-tone hair color.

“You will never be as cool as Agnes Varda, but you can try,” Vanity Fair Hollywood correspondent Rebecca Keegan tweeted.

Writer Kate Sinclaire agreed, saying, “Very excited to announce that I want to be Agnes Varda when I grow up.”

Like actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg, Varda favored function over fashion when it came to her footwear, wearing silver sneakers instead of fancy heels on the carpet.

“Agnes Varda is my new style icon,” one fan tweeted.

My true form is Agnes Varda. Someday maybe I'll make docs as well as she does. https://t.co/ACt3eXI974 — Kate Sinclaire (@MsKateSinclaire) March 5, 2018

Agnes Varda is my new style icon. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 5, 2018

Agnès Varda in Gucci pajamas, going straight to the vision board. pic.twitter.com/Nn1lMoiSsN — Iva (@ivadixit) March 5, 2018

Yes, she is! She's old and proud — she's 89 years old for goodness sake — and STILL brilliant. Please don't take that away from her #AgnesVarda #jadoreagnes https://t.co/b1Yw2TATL9 — Susan Johnson (@sjreaders) March 5, 2018

Reasons to love Agnes Varda, Number 3,012. Salut, Madame! https://t.co/eWJofKtFam — Susan Johnson (@sjreaders) March 5, 2018

French director Agnes Varda giving me LIFE with that two-toned hair #Oscars90 pic.twitter.com/q9elngaWbI — Cady Heron (@clairevmcc) March 5, 2018

Despite being the oldest nominee at the Academy Awards, Varda doesn’t focus on age.

“I’m just a little deteriorating lady,” she said in an interview with The New Yorker. “But I’m not sad! I have trouble seeing. I don’t hear well. I’m not good with stairs. But people always tell me that I’m full of energy. I am! Energy has nothing to do with the body. It’s the mind, it’s the brain, it’s the joie de vivre. But listen, I don’t want to say that I’m in great health, either.”

The self-proclaimed feminist is also a force working to get more women behind the camera in filmmaking.

“Since I started to make films, more than 60 years ago, I said to the women, ‘Go. Do.’ There is [so] much work in cinema that can be made by women,” she said in an interview with ABC News. “So, it’s nice for me to see that’s becoming true. More women-directed films, they are gifted and gaining room, there’s room for women!”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.