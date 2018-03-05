Celebrities make walking the carpet and sitting for hours in one-of-a-kind couture gowns look effortless, but sometimes it’s not as glamorous as it may seem, especially when one suffers a wardrobe malfunction like Margot Robbie just did at the 2018 Oscars.

The Actress in a Leading Role nominee for her performance in I, Tonya walked the carpet in a Chanel Haute Couture gown with beaded off-the-shoulder straps. They stayed perfectly draped during her walk down the carpet, but inside the theater Robbie was spotted having a wardrobe malfunction.

Kevin Winter/Getty

One of the straps on her dress snapped off and thanks to a handy assistant, Robbie got her hands on a sewing kit and actually mended the dress herself.

“Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she told PEOPLE after she bounced back from the fashion malfunction.

Turns out another nominee also suffered a style mishap too. Fellow Actress in a Leading Role nominee Sally Hawkins accidentally bumped into Robbie during the sewing session and revealed her own dress troubles. “I’m losing shells,” Hawkins said while pointing to the sequins on her sparkly pleated gown.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Another A-list star had a wardrobe blunder last year at the Oscars when Nicole Kidman’s criss-cross back detailing on her gown broke during the show which she altered by turning her gown into a halter-style neckline.

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.