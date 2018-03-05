Kendall Jenner Skips Fashion Month but Poses Like a Supermodel at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner hasn’t lost her posing prowess!

Although the 22-year-old model was noticeably absent from the 2018 fashion week shows, both stateside and abroad, she proved she’s still a superstar in front of the camera as she attended the annual Vanity Fair party following the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her trim frame in a sexy form-fitting black mini dress that packed the drama with a pair of oversized sleeves.

Jenner accessorized the statement-making look with slicked straight locks, a pair of classic black high heels with a thin ankle strap, and emerald green statement earrings.

Although Jenner did make a brief appearance at the Adidas Originals Daniëlle Cathari presentation during New York Fashion Week, her absence from the catwalks this season raised a few eyebrows — but sources previously told PEOPLE “there’s no real reason” the star has been out of the modeling spotlight.

“She had other working commitments this year,” one insider shared.

Added a second source, “Kendall always decides last minute what she is walking in. It depends on the money and how she is feeling.”

A third source shared with PEOPLE that Jenner needed a “little bit of a break” after her “nonstop” 2017, adding that it was “nothing severe or serious.”

While the model has yet to comment on her lack of runway appearances this year, based on recent episodes of KUWTK, Jenner’s frequent panic attacks might have played a part in her decision to lay low.

“There’s a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim’s robbery,” she remarked on the reality show. “Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That’s why I don’t really like going out anymore. That’s why I don’t tweet, that’s why I don’t Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it’s the craziest thing.”

Last year, Jenner also commented on wanting to simplify her hectic modeling schedule in Europe due to her anxiety and sleep paralysis.

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.