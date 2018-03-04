Jordan Peele added a special accessory to his suit jacket as an ode to his Academy Award-nominated film Get Out, up for four nominations at tonight’s award show.

The star, who is nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his work on Get Out, hit the red carpet with a golden deer antler pin (featuring blood spatters) placed on the left lapel of his white suit jacket, which was a nod to the deer symbolism shown throughout the dramatic film starring Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya.

The deer symbolism began early on in Peele’s psychological horror film, which explores racism in America, when Kaluuya and Williams’ characters Chris and Rose hit and killed a deer while driving in the opening scene of the movie.

Once Chris and Rose arrived at her parent’s home and told them about hitting the deer, Rose’s father Dean ranted about his hatred for deer (he even had a stuffed deer head mounted in his living room).

Viewers were clued on in the deer’s meaning when Kaluuya’s character Chris made his first trip to the “Sunken Place,” while being hypnotized by Williams’ character Rose’s hypnotherapist mother, Missy. Chris revealed that he didn’t act quickly enough to save his own mother in the hours after her hit-and-run accident, and was responsible for her death.

By the end of the movie, Peele makes it clear through his symbolism that deer and Kaluuya’s character Chris are intended to be mirror images of one another, drawing a parallel between black men being prized as trophies just like the taxidermy deer hanging on the wall in the room where Chris was held captive. And in the end, Chris uses those mounted antlers to impale and kill Dean and earn his escape.

Peele’s nomination at tonight’s 90th Annual Academy Awards broke history — the director is just the fifth black filmmaker ever nominated for Best Director category.

“It means a lot, it means a lot,” he told EW after scoring a Best Director nomination. “You know, I think the reason I put off my dream of directing to possibly never happen is because there was such a limited amount of role models, of black role models, in the field. Spike Lee, John Singleton, the Hughes brothers were all very inspiring. But it was just very clear to me from a young age that they were the exceptions to the rule. So, to be able to possibly be one of the people that a young person of color, or a young outsider, can look up to as a sign that it’s possible, is pretty intense and pretty insane.”

The 2018 Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and will be televised live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.