Jennifer Lawrence Is Peak Jennifer Lawrence Climbing Over Chairs at the Oscars, Wine Glass in Hand

Jennifer Lawrence is in the house!

She may not be an Oscar nominee this year, but the actress reminded everyone why she’s the ultimate award show darling at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday when she was spotted unabashedly hitching up her Dior dress to climb over rows of chairs to get to her seat, wine glass in hand. (Hey, at least she didn’t fall this time — yet!)

Jennifer Lawerence Kevin Winter/Getty

Lawrence, 27, dazzled in a platinum sequin Dior gown and strappy heels. Her stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson shared a sneak peek at the star’s dress before the show, revealing it was being tailored up until the very last moment.

“Sewing up until the very end! Big thank you to team @Dior for #JenniferLawrence and @gaelgarciabthreads,” they captioned the shot. “We [love] #Dior!”

The 2018 Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4 and were telecast live on ABC.